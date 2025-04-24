Wild elephant destroys home, crops while inmates go for marriage function

Chamarajanagara: In a troubling incident in Mookanapalya village of Chamrajanagar taluk, significant damage occurred as a herd of wild elephants rampaged through the area. The attack took place late Sunday night while a family was attending a wedding, leading to ex-tensive destruction of both their home and crops.

The herd invaded the fields of local farmer Nanak Bhai, causing substantial damage to his tomato and bean crops. In addition to the crops, the elephants broke and tram-pled one jackfruit tree, one mango tree, and eight coconut saplings, leaving the farmer’s family in despair. Nagesh Nayak, a relative of Nanak Bhai, expressed his frustration over the persistent threat of wild elephant attacks in the area. He stated that despite complaints filed with the Forest Department, no effective action has been taken.

“As we returned home from a relative’s wedding, the elephants invaded our fields and destroyed our house and crops. Now we have no shelter. The Forest Department needs to come and assess the situation, provide appropriate compensation, and im-plement measures to prevent future elephant incursions,” he urged.