Will Congress ‘Act’ Before D K Shivakumar’s Frustration Boils Over?

In the 2023 Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar led the party from the front. While "mass leader" Siddaramaiah’s appeal across various sections of society played a crucial role, it was Shivakumar’s strategic planning and aggressive campaigning that helped propel the Congress to victory.

Once the election code of conduct came into effect, the then BJP government was reduced to handling only routine administrative affairs. Consequently, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s role also became less impactful. This was the time when he was expected to step up and take a more active position in the electoral battle—but that did not happen.

During the elections, Karnataka became a political battlefield, a Kurukshetra of sorts. Leading the Congress—an organisation with multiple power centres and a scattered cadre—was an enormous challenge, particularly when the party had been out of power for a while. It required exceptional organisational and leadership skills. It would have been a masterstroke if Siddaramaiah had taken up the KPCC president’s role at this critical juncture. Karnataka has a history of senior leaders assuming control of the party’s executive leadership during elections, replacing younger leaders. Though Siddaramaiah was part of the election committee, his role remained largely advisory. Not just Siddaramaiah—many senior leaders now advocating for a change in KPCC leadership were conspicuously absent during those challenging times, with some opting to remain mere working presidents.

It was under these circumstances that D K Shivakumar took charge, serving as the party’s wartime commander. He infused energy into the party structure and steered it to victory. As KPCC president, he was responsible for organising and coordinating the party’s campaigns and activities. It is said that he spent many sleepless nights for months—something not difficult to believe. Even former KPCC president Dr G Parameshwara acknowledged his efforts, remarking, “Shivakumar is struggling day and night.”

Throughout the election year, Shivakumar demonstrated his ability to make strategic decisions, build alliances, and navigate the complexities of Karnataka’s political landscape. His leadership played a crucial role in shaping the party’s agenda. He emerged as a troubleshooter, a tough taskmaster, a sharp points-man, and an unwavering party loyalist.

Having led the party to victory, Shivakumar naturally had the first claim to the Chief Minister’s post, as per long-standing Congress traditions. While the support of MLAs is significant, in the Congress party, the final decision has always rested with the high command.

Typically, KPCC presidents who lead the party to electoral success are considered mass leaders. However, ever since Siddaramaiah joined the party, Congress in Karnataka has grappled with the burden of dual leadership. This has led to orchestrated efforts to undermine the authority and dignity of the KPCC president’s post—efforts that are now playing out publicly.

Everyone knows what transpired after the elections when both Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar vied for the Chief Minister’s post. The tussle turned into a full-blown crisis, requiring all the political experience and acumen of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to resolve it. The situation even led to the embarrassment of postponing a scheduled swearing-in ceremony at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium.

Ultimately, Shivakumar relented, heeding the advice of Congress leaders in Delhi and stepping back from the race in the party’s interest. In recognition of this, and to uphold the dignity of the KPCC president’s post, he was made the sole Deputy Chief Minister.

Was this part of a power-sharing agreement? No one knows for sure. But speculation about such a deal has persisted since Day One. Even if such an arrangement existed, it would not be surprising, as Shivakumar, the wartime KPCC president, is as deserving of the Chief Minister’s post as anyone could be. After all, every politician’s ultimate ambition is to reach the top, and Shivakumar, in his decades-long Congress career, has more than earned his place as a leading contender.

If, in agreeing to a power-sharing formula, Shivakumar assumed that Siddaramaiah would facilitate a smooth transition, it was a natural expectation. But it appears that assumption may have been misplaced.

Shivakumar is no ordinary minister or MLA—he has long been seen as a Chief Minister-in-waiting. Yet, from the moment this government took office, there have been systematic efforts to undermine his authority. A faction of MLAs has frequently gathered to demand additional Deputy Chief Ministers and even a change in the KPCC presidency.

It is no secret that these MLAs are staunch Siddaramaiah loyalists. Yet, Siddaramaiah has done little to rein them in. Instead, his strategic silence speaks volumes.

Recently, this same group of ministers convened for a dinner meeting, attended by the Chief Minister himself—sending an unmistakable message of factionalism within the party. Since then, these internal divisions have only deepened.

The pressing question now is: Will the Congress act before D K Shivakumar’s frustration reaches a boiling point?

author of this article is a senior journalist and political analyst from Bengaluru.