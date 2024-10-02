Will discuss with CM for increase in monthly pension for senior citizens: Minister Lakshmi

Bengaluru: Minister of Women and Child Development, Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Senior Citizens, Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that the government is committed to provide respect and good health care to senior citizens and necessary steps will be taken to implement health insurance scheme for senior citizens.

The Minister participated in the World Senior Citizens Day program organised by the Directorate of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Senior Citizens at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bangalore on Tuesday. The state government is implementing several programs for the empowerment of senior citizens and their prosperity. There is a demand for increasing the monthly pension of senior citizens. She said that the Chief Minister’s attention will be drawn to this.

The five guarantee schemes implemented by our government have been successful. Senior citizens are benefited a lot by guarantee schemes. Under Shakti Yojana, our elderly mothers are also traveling by bus for free, which is a happy thing, he said.

There are currently 57.91 lakh senior citizens in the state. The government has allocated a grant of Rs 10.47 crore to the department for the welfare of senior citizens during the year 2024-25. The minister said that many people-friendly programs are being implemented through this.

63 old age homes have been opened across the state through voluntary organisations for disabled and needy senior citizens. At present 1,575 disabled senior citizens have taken shelter. There are also senior citizens in old age homes run by the central government. The minister said that the process of opening 19 more old age homes is underway.

Helpline centers are functioning in all district centers for senior citizens. Meanwhile, minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that the honorarium of the helpline staff working in the helpline centers has been increased by 50%. The life experience of senior citizens, their tolerance and ability is inspiring for all of us. Senior citizens are not disabled; Empowered. respecting elders; Nurturing is the first duty of all of us. Social concern for the elderly is essential. Programs to make the youth aware of the values of the elders are essential, She said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the programme. Later, the Chief Minister felicitated the senior citizens who have achieved in various fields. At the same time, he distributed various benefits to the senior citizens including nutritious food kits of the department.

Experiences of elders should be respected: CM Siddaramaiah Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured that more than 50 lakh senior citizens in the state are being given monthly pension, and the matter of increasing the pension will be discussed with the departmental ministers. Chief Minister said it is everyone’s duty to respect the elderly and take care of them. Social contributions made by elders should be remembered. Senior citizens should not just be singled out for respect, their achievements should be an inspiration to the youth community. Opportunities should be utilized. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that this is our biggest contribution to the society.

The chief minister expressed serious concern over the increasing number of old age homes and said that despite the favorable environment in the homes, the number of old age workers is increasing. Because, the children are settled abroad. Due to this, the process of admitting the elderly to old age homes is going on. The Chief Minister said that such a system should stop. It should be an empowering job for the weak and vulnerable. He said that our government is doing work to empower those who are deprived of opportunities and financially weak people.

In the program, 6 people who have excelled in various fields and one service organization were honored with state level awards. Besides, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah distributed nutritional kits to 10 women. In the midst of the Chief Minister’s speech, when Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar asked for an increase in the pension for senior citizens, the Chief Minister responded to this by relentlessly implementing the Gruhalakshmi scheme. The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the work of the Minister saying that he will not leave this pension without increasing it.