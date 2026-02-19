Will dump garbage in front of your houses if you obstruct disposal: DKS warns BJP

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday warned BJP MLAs and leaders that ESMA would be imposed and added that garbage would be dumped in front of their houses if they obstruct garbage disposal in Bengaluru.

“Behave yourself, else we will take strict action under Essential Services Act. We will dump garbage in front of the houses of those BJP MLAs and leaders who obstruct garbage disposal,” the DCM, who also holds Bengaluru city development portfolio, said while talking to reporters at the KPCC office.

Asked about obstruction to garbage disposal at Mahadevapura, the DCM said, “MLAs are blackmailing for funds while objecting to disposing waste in their constituency. Arvind Limbavali and Doddaballapura MLA Dheeraj Muniraju have blackmailed us. If they keep objecting disposal of waste in their constituency, where do we dispose the garbage? We will have to send it to the homes of R Ashok, Vijayendra or BJP party office.”

Asked what the BJP MLAs were blackmailing him with, he said, “We need to dispose the garbage somewhere.

We are continuing to dispose the garbage in the same places as done in the past. They are blackmailing us to get funds for their constituencies.”

Asked they are opposing waste disposal due to accidents by garbage trucks, he said, “Accidents should not happen, law will take its course in such cases. But the garbage disposal can’t be stopped. The waste is being disposed in the constituencies of S T Somashekar, Shivanna and Krishna Byregowda also.”

“We have purchased two more places for waste disposal and we have called for tenders. We will take a decision on this after attending to a few legalities,” he added.

BJP responsible for lack of funds

Asked about Contractors’ Association threatening to stop the work in view of increased commission in the Congress government, he said, “Ask them to file a complaint regarding this.

Let them first stop the work. Did the Yediyurappa government not tell the contractors not to take up work due to paucity of funds? In spite of that, the BJP government issued contracts. They have called for tenders way over the allocated amounts. For example, they have called for tenders worth Rs 30,000 to 40,000 crores when the budget allocation was only Rs 10,000 crores. How can it be resolved now?”

Asked if the contractors’ were threatening to stop the work, he said, “Those who want to stop the work may do so. Our government is paying money as per budget allocations. We also have humanity, will try to do something after the budget.”