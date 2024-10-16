Will Nikhil Kumaraswamy be NDA candidate for Channapatna?

Ramanagara: Preparations are underway to field Nikhil Kumaraswamy as a candidate in the upcoming by-election for the Channapatna assembly constituency. This comes after H.D. Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) leader, took on a ministerial role as an MP in the Union Cabinet, leaving the seat vacant.

Reports suggest that Kumaraswamy has made a strategic decision to nominate his son, Nikhil, to further strengthen the party’s presence in Channapatna. The decision is likely to pose a challenge for C.P. Yogeshwar, a BJP Legislative Council member and ticket aspirant. With JD(S) having a stronghold in Channapatna, which they won in the last two elections, questions are being raised about the BJP’s next move if the ticket is not awarded to their candidate.

Discussions are ongoing about the future political scenario in Channapatna, as the seat has traditionally been a JD(S) bastion, with the party garnering significant support in the constituency since 2013. The decision to field Nikhil comes after his defeat in the Ramanagara assembly constituency during previous elections. By contesting in Channapatna, the party aims to consolidate its influence, and H.D. Kumaraswamy has been actively involved in planning the by-election strategy.

Recently, Kumaraswamy convened a meeting with JD(S) and BJP leaders at his residence to discuss their strategy. During the meeting, he stressed the importance of the JD(S)-BJP alliance, directing leaders to work together harmoniously and maintain strong ties with BJP workers during the election period. While there is pressure within the party for Nikhil Kumaraswamy to contest, with 95 per cent of leaders backing his candidacy, the final decision will depend on upcoming developments, according to party insiders.

With Maharashtra and Jharkhand state elections approaching in November, there is a possibility that the Channapatna by-election will be announced soon. At the national level, discussions are expected between the BJP high command and JD(S) to finalise their strategy.

Saffron concerns

Some state BJP leaders have expressed concerns, suggesting that if the Channapatna ticket does not go to their candidate, it could weaken the party’s influence in the Old Mysore region, which has traditionally been dominated by JD(S).

Leaders argue that if JD(S) gets the ticket, their candidate might not secure a win, affecting the alliance’s dynamics. Sources indicate that J.P. Nadda, BJP’s national president, has directed state leaders to take the matter seriously, and Radhamohan Das Agarwal, the state BJP in-charge, has submitted a report to the central leadership outlining potential risks if the ticket is awarded to JD(S).

In recent developments, the alliance with JD(S) has become more crucial for BJP to maintain its foothold in Karnataka, especially given the perceived strength of the Congress led by CM Siddaramaiah and DCM D.K. Shivakumar.

Despite the challenges, Kumaraswamy has positioned himself as a key leader who can effectively counter Congress in the region. His ability to lead and sustain the alliance against a stronger Congress presence is seen as vital for both parties. The JD(S) has maintained a firm grip on Channapatna, making it a key constituency for the party.

Strategic manoeuvres

Historically, the seat has been considered JD(S) territory, and the party is determined not to cede this ground. With Kumaraswamy spearheading the efforts, the JD(S) is keen on ensuring that Channapatna remains under its influence, and any suggestion to award the ticket to a BJP candidate is seen as a breach of the alliance. Moreover, H.D. Kumaraswamy emphasized that JD(S) did not breach alliance protocols during the Lok Sabha elections, where they managed to secure 19 seats.

Despite losses in North Karnataka, the alliance succeeded in Old Mysore constituencies where JD(S) has a strong base. Party insiders suggest that handing over the Channapatna seat to BJP could strain the relationship, and JD(S) is not willing to risk its dominance in the region. The unfolding developments in the Channapatna by-election highlight the strategic manoeuvres between JD(S) and BJP, reflecting the complexities of regional politics. As the situation progresses, the decision on candidate selection will be critical, influencing not only the local political landscape but also the broader dynamics of the JD(S)-BJP alliance. Both parties are expected to navigate these challenges carefully to preserve their coalition and strengthen their foothold in Karnataka.