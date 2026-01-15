Will not discuss talks with party leaders in public: Shivakumar



Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said he would not publicly discuss his interactions with party leaders, asserting that internal discussions should not be debated in the media.

Responding to questions from reporters at the Vidhana Soudha premises, Shivakumar said, “I am the KPCC president and Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Is it appropriate to publicly discuss the courtesy meeting where I welcomed and met him? You are creating confusion as you wish.”

Clarifying speculation around his recent meetings, he said no specific message had been exchanged. “Neither have we conveyed any message nor have we received any. Our leaders have only told us to continue the good work we are doing,” he said. He added that he had briefed party leaders about programmes being undertaken in the state, including those related to MNREGA, and also discussed the political developments within the Karnataka BJP.

When asked about his recent tweet stating, ‘Even if effort fails, prayer does not fail,’ Shivakumar said the remark was not new. “I had shared my personal experiences while interacting with entrepreneurs at an vokaliga business community programme. It was said in that context,” he explained. Replying to a question on his travel plans, the Deputy Chief Minister confirmed that he would be visiting Delhi on January 16.