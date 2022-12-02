Will start election campaign next month, says Deve Gowda

Mysuru: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his wife Chennamma on Thursday offered special Pooja and homa at Nanjundeshwara temple in Nanjanagudu. The temple management and JD(S) workers extended a grand welcome to the Gowda couple who got darshan of God, performed Tulabhara and offered offerings to the deity.

Speaking to media persons here HD Deve Gowda said that Congress is a national party and I will not comment on the happenings between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar in that party. The former Prime Minister expressed his displeasure with Narendra Modi who did not allow the Mekedatu project .

'On the other hand Modi allowed Tamil Nadu to use Cauvery river water which was flowing to sea. Due to this, water will be used for four lakh hectares in the surrounding area of Salem district. This will be a political benefit to the AIADMK party in Tamil Nadu. I had written a letter to the Prime Minister asking him to give permission for the Mekedatu project. However, no response has been received so far' he informed. HD Deve Gowda made a statement that he will moot this in the Rajya sabha in the upcoming parliament session.

Speaking about the implementation of uniform civil code in the country, he said uniform citizenship is impossible so that BJP does not know whether it will lose or gain. But, there is no provision for this in the constitution, if we try to implement it, there will be opposition. He said that he would launch election campaign from next month in view of the upcoming assembly elections'.

He said, 'I have faith that I will go to the election campaign.Everyone including HD Kumaraswamy is involved in the Pancharatna Yatra. Our party MLAs, leaders and former MLAs have taken responsibility in each village where the Yatra is going. I have instructed the workers to go door to door and work for the party," he said.

He said the first list of JD(S) candidates is not final. 'The list changes every day. Every day survey is going on. A decision will be made based on that. MLA Sivalinge Gowda, who has kept a distance from the party, spoke to Kumaraswamy. There is a duality; The problem has not been solved yet', he responded.

In Hassan, MLA Pritam Gowda was given all the power when the BS Yeddyurappa government was there. How much money did he make from it? His strength is due to Yeddyurappa and his sons. We will not bow down to their fear' he thundered.