Wistron India donates 10 oxygen concentrators

Kolar: Wistron Manufacturing India, as part of the WeCare CSR program, on Friday, handed over 10 oxygen concentrators to the Kolar district administration to be distributed to community health centers (CHCs) and primary health centers (PHCs) in different talukas of the district such as Kolar Gold Fields, Bangarapet, Mulbagal, Srinivasapura and Narasapura.



The oxygen concentrators were handed over by Mr. Nagaraj M, Managing Director of Wistron India to Dr. Selvamani R, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Kolar and Dr. Jagadish, District Health Officer (DHO) of Kolar. Also present on the occasion was Mr. Senthil Kumar, General Manager of Wistron India.

Apart from the oxygen concentrators that were handed over today, a high-capacity oxygen generator plant will be installed in one of the taluk hospitals, thousands of health kits to employees and their families and hundreds of food ration kits and health kits to the poor and the marginalized in and around the factory to be distributed, among others.

Nagaraj M said, "There is a huge pressure on the healthcare infrastructure, and the district administration is doing its best to manage the same. Oxygen supply is being ramped up and as part of our

CSR program, we decided to extend our support as well.

We will be installing an oxygen generator plant as well very soon in a taluk hospital as suggested by the administration."