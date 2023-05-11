Woman delivers baby boy at polling booth in Ballari taluk

Live
In a “rare incident”, a 23-year-old woman delivered a baby at a polling station in Karnataka’s Ballari on Wednesday, the Election Commission said.
Ballari: In a “rare incident”, a 23-year-old woman delivered a baby at a polling station in Karnataka’s Ballari on Wednesday, the Election Commission said. The woman, Manila had arrived at the polling station number 228 in Kurugodu taluk in Kurlagindi village of Ballari to exercise her right to franchise in the assembly elections, the poll panel said.
She exercised her franchise after standing in a queue for more than half an hour. While returning from polling booth she went into labour pain. The villagers and election officers immediately took her to the school room. She gave birth to a baby boy naturally at the polling station itself.
The mother and the newborn baby were immediately admitted to the primary health centre and both are healthy.Commenting on this, Sector Officer Venkatesh Ramachandrappa said the Election staff and women who had come to vote assisted in giving birth. The mother and child were immediately taken to the health centre. Mother and child are healthy. and being treated at health centre. Gram panchayat officer Adilakshmi, Village Accountant Madhukumar and others were present.