Woman threatens to ‘crash flight’ over luggage dispute, detained at airport

A disruptive incident aboard an Air India Express flight at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) led to the detention of a 36-year-old passenger, Vyas Hiral Mohanbhai earlier this week, moments before the scheduled departure of flight IX2749 to Surat. The altercation, stemming from a disagreement over cabin baggage, escalated into a serious safety concern, prompting swift action by authorities.

The disturbance began when Mohanbhai, a doctor from Shivanahalli near Yelahanka, placed her bag in the overhead bin of the aircraft’s first row but took her assigned seat in row 20F. When instructed by the cabin crew to relocate her bag to a bin closer to her seat, she refused, insisting that the crew handle the task. Her defiance persisted despite repeated requests from both the crew and the pilot, leading to a heated exchange. The situation worsened as Mohanbhai shouted at other passengers who were attempting to de-escalate the conflict.

The incident took a grave turn when she allegedly threatened to “crash the flight,” alarming the crew and passengers. The pilot promptly notified security, and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel intervened, escorting Mohanbhai off the aircraft to ensure the safety of all on board.

Mohanbhai now faces charges under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including criminal intimidation and public mischief, as well as provisions of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act for jeopardising flight safety. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to examine the circumstances and motives behind her actions.