Women are breaking many glass ceilings: President Kovind

Bengaluru: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday expressed his happiness over the rising number of women joining the armed forces as he noted that 'they are breaking many glass ceilings'.

"As the supreme commander, I am happy to see the rising number of women in the armed forces, including in combat roles. I am happy to note that, recently, Captain Abhilasha Barak became the first woman officer to join the Army Aviation Corps as a combat aviator," Kovind said.

He was inaugurating the platinum jubilee celebrations of Rashtriya Military School (RMS), Bengaluru.

Kovind was also happy to know that girl cadets are going to get admissions into Rashtriya Military Schools across the country from this year onwards.

The President noted that from this year onwards the gates of the National Defence Academy have also been opened for girls.

"Our daughters are breaking many glass ceilings and setting new records in various fields, making the country proud. When I travel to different universities and institutes across the country, I witness many instances of girls outshining boys," Kovind said.

The President underlined that RMS, Bengaluru is acknowledged as one of the finest boarding schools in the country.

Speaking about Karnataka's contribution to the defence forces, the President said Indians will forever cherish the contribution of Field Marshal K M Cariappa, who was the son of this soil. "As you all know, he (Field Marshal Cariappa) was the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of our army and one of the two Generals honoured with the rank of Field Marshal, the highest rank attainable in the Indian army," Kovind pointed out.

He also recalled that he inaugurated the General Thimayya Museum, dedicated to another great son of Karnataka, at Madikeri last year.

"Both these great generals from Karnataka will forever be remembered as two of our finest military commanders," the President said.

Kovind said the state has emerged as a leading centre of modern education and technology.

He underlined that Karnataka got the top rank among all the states in the latest 'India Innovation Index', while Bengaluru has emerged as a globally comparable centre of learning, technology and enterprise.

"I am told that in a recent report, Bengaluru figured among the top five venture capital funding hubs across the world in 2021," Kovind said. The President said under the guidance of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, and the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka has been making remarkable strides.

Hailing the Rashtriya Military Schools for being truly national in character, he said cadets from 23 states are receiving education at present in RMS, Bengaluru.

"From Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala, the cadets here represent our 'Unity in Diversity'. I am sure that this intermingling has helped the cadets to learn and appreciate the culture, language, and traditions of their fellow cadets," Kovind noted.

He said the alumni of RMS, Bengaluru have distinguished themselves as highly decorated military officers, eminent judges, political leaders, civil servants, entrepreneurs, sportspersons, performing artists and achievers in many other fields of excellence.

"It must be a matter of pride for all of you (cadets) that one of your distinguished alumni, Captain Gurbachan Singh Salaria was given the nation's highest gallantry award, Param Vir Chakra, posthumously, for his courageous actions and making the supreme sacrifice during a UN operation in Congo," the President said.

Kovind recalled conferring Distinguished Service Decorations on some of the alumni of RMS, Bengaluru at Rashtrapati Bhavan, including Vice Chief of Naval Staff S N Ghormade, who received the Param VishishtSeva Medal about a fortnight ago.