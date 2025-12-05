Women govt employees should build unity beyond caste lines: DKS

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar called upon women government employees to avoid organising themselves on caste lines and instead form a unified, empowered women’s association. Speaking at a state-level conference of women government employees held at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha, he emphasised that women should focus on collective strength and solidarity rather than caste-based divisions.

DKS reminded the audience that he has been observing the women employees’ association for nearly 40 years, since his tenure as a minister in the Bangarappa government. He urged them to “eliminate caste-based thinking” and nurture unity, stressing that only one organisation must exist — a women’s association built on shared purpose and empowerment.

Describing women as “an ocean of compassion and a sky of affection,” he said no leader, including himself or Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, could succeed without the contribution of women. Highlighting their capabilities, he noted that women have proven their leadership in top administrative roles such as DGP and Chief Secretary. He encouraged them to exercise their rights confidently, cultivate leadership qualities and aspire to public roles, pointing out that reservation for women in local bodies and Parliament is creating a historic opportunity.

Responding to longstanding requests, Dy CM announced that the government would provide land for the women employees’ association, following recommendations from minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. He invited the association to plan a large-scale women’s convention at the Palace Grounds within the next year, assuring financial support from the government.

He also highlighted the government’s welfare schemes — Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi and Shakti — noting that women employees too benefit from free electricity up to 200 units and free bus travel.

He said these initiatives have laid a strong foundation for women’s empowerment in Karnataka and credited women for remembering and valuing those who help them.

DCM Shivakumar concluded by affirming that the state government remains committed to strengthening women’s welfare and leadership through policy reforms and support mechanisms.