World No Tobacco Day observed

Mysuru: World No Tobacco Day was observed in Mysuru on Tuesday.To mark the occasion, a students' rally was organised by the MysuruZilla Panchayat, Mysuru District Health and Family Welfare Department,District Survey Unit, Mysuru District Tobacco Control and NationalTobacco Control.

The rally was launched by Mysuru District Senior Civil Judge DevarajaBhoothe.Nursing students took out the rally from KoteAnjaneyaswamy Templenear the north gate of Mysuru Palace to the Mysuru DeputyCommissioner's office.

The rally was held with an aim to spread awareness among people about the ill-effects of tobacco consumption.

Mysuru DHO Dr K H Prasad, officials and health activists took part in the rally.