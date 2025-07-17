World Snake Day celebrated with conservation awareness, philately initiative

Bengaluru: In a joint effort to raise awareness about snake conservation, the Bannerghatta Biological Park, along with India Post, Kalinga Foundation, Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (W.R.R.C.), RoundGlass Sustain, and other partner organisations, observed World Snake Day on Tuesday with a series of educational and outreach activities. The event combined environmental education with philately to connect with a younger audience. Priyanka Swamy from Kalinga Foundation and WRRC. staff held interactive awareness sessions with children, educating them about the ecological role of snakes, the threats they face, and the need to protect them. These sessions aimed to replace fear with understanding and promote scientific thinking.

A set of specially designed postcards featuring snake-themed illustrations were released on the occasion by senior officials — Sandesh Mahadevappa, A.V. Surya Sen, and Kajol Ajit Patil. The postcards are part of a creative initiative to engage the public on wildlife issues through philatelic outreach.

Over 300 students from five institutions — including BGS National Public School, AMC College, VV Puram Law College, Royal Public School, and Orchid International School — took part in the celebrations. The event emphasised the role of youth in species conservation and the importance of education in shaping future ecological stewards.

The organisers noted that urban areas like Bengaluru face increasing human-snake interactions due to habitat fragmentation. Educating children and the public about safe and respectful coexistence with reptiles is seen as a critical step toward reducing conflict and conserving biodiversity.