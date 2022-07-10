World Zoonoses Day: 2,500 pet animals vaccinated

Bengaluru: Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) organized a free vaccination camp on Thursday against zoonotic diseases on the occasion of World Zoonoses Day 2022. Diseases that transmit from animals to human beings are called zoonotic diseases. World Zoonosis Day is celebrated annually on 6 July to honour the first immunisation against a zoonotic illness. It holds substantial significance in educating and raising awareness about zoonotic diseases.

As many as 2,500 pet animals were vaccinated against rabies elsewhere in the State and 500 at Dr Jayaramaiah Govt. Vet Hospital in Bangalore. Raksharab and Starvac R (anti-rabies vaccines of IIL) were administered free of cost, in an endeavour to realize its vision of 'One Health', a collaborative effort towards optimal health for humans and animals through its innovative healthcare products. A recent report from the State of the World's Forests 2022 predicts India as a potential hotspot for zoonotic viral diseases.

70% of all emerging diseases such as Rabies, Swine Flu, Nipah, Brucellosis, Leptospirosis, Porcine Cysticercosis, Zika, etc. that affect humans are zoonotic in nature. In their fight against the spread of such zoonotic viruses, IIL's vaccination camp was extended to 100 cities across the country through veterinary dispensaries, veterinary colleges and NGOs. Zoonotic diseases such as rabies have imperilled human health since antiquity.

Dogs are the source of most human rabies deaths, contributing up to 99% of all rabies transmissions to humans. India is endemic for rabies accounting for 36% of the world's deaths. True burden of rabies is not fully known, although as per available information it causes 18000-20000 deaths every year. Rabies is taking its toll on adult men and children, majority from rural areas, due to lack of awareness about proper post-exposure immunization. Several countries have been able to reduce the number of rabies related human deaths through vaccination of dogs. Awareness, accurate diagnosis, improvement in sanitary conditions, prophylactic vaccination are all measures that need to be taken to restrain/eradicate spread.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr K. Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals Limited said, "Through our "Anti-Rabies vaccine drive", we aim to spread awareness on the disease and need to restrain it. Apart from Raksharab and Starvac R, IIL has the largest range of zoonotic vaccines in the country such as CYSVAX, Bruvax, among others and we are constantly innovating novel vaccines to cater to the ever-emerging zoonotic risks."