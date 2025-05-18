Yatnal Claims Secret Power-Sharing Deal Between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar

Davangere: Senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has stirred political waters in Karnataka by alleging that a secret pact exists between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, aimed at transferring power midway through the current government’s term.

Speaking to reporters at the JM Institute guesthouse in Davangere on Saturday, Yatnal claimed that CM Siddaramaiah has agreed to step down before completing his full tenure, making way for Shivakumar to take over as Chief Minister. As per the alleged understanding, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra would be made Deputy Chief Minister under the new arrangement, Yatnal asserted.

“There is no real intention within the Congress to allow DK Shivakumar to become Chief Minister. Yet an agreement exists with him to form the next government,” Yatnal said. “I will pursue a new political path if required, but I will not return to the Congress,” he added.

'No Capable Leadership in BJP'

In a scathing critique of his own party’s state leadership, Yatnal said, “The BJP lacks competent leadership in Karnataka. Even in events attended by Vijayendra, barely a thousand people show up. This shows the weakness of the current leadership. A new force is likely to emerge soon within the party,” he predicted.

He also pointed to internal fractures in the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community’s political consolidation and accused BJP MP B.Y. Raghavendra and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa of receiving tacit support from senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

Allegations of 'CD Politics'

Yatnal alleged that both Vijayendra and Shivakumar had been involved in controversies surrounding objectionable video clips. “Vijayendra too was once part of a CD scandal, but the case was closed after the videos were deleted. DK Shivakumar is known to play similar games,” he claimed without offering evidence.

'Congress Only Offers Guarantees, Not Governance'

He dismissed the Congress’s performance in office, accusing the party of offering “guarantees” without delivering meaningful governance. “The only achievement Congress leaders can claim is the much-hyped 'five guarantees'. Now they are planning a ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ (progress rally) in Hospet, as if they have transformed the state,” he said.

Yatnal also questioned Congress’s role in the country’s freedom movement, stating, “India did not gain independence because of Congress. If anyone contributed to our freedom, it was Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.”

Criticism of Ministers and Rahul Gandhi

Taking aim at state ministers Priyank Kharge and Santosh Lad, Yatnal alleged their public statements were damaging to national unity. “Their remarks seem more intended to please Pakistan sympathisers than to uphold Indian values. If they had any self-respect, they would remain silent,” he said.

Yatnal also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, branding him “Pakistan’s hero,” and criticised CM Siddaramaiah for what he called a “soft stance” on national security issues. “When it comes to matters of national interest, politics should take a back seat,” he added. (eom)