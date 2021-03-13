Yediyurappa, Sudhakar get first dose of Covaxin

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa got himself inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday and urged the people to join hands in making the country and the State coronavirus free.

The 78-year-old leader was administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at the Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute Superspeciality Hospital here. Speaking to reporters after taking the vaccine, Yediyurappa requested people to come forward and take the vaccine. "I have taken Covaxin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother have also got vaccinated. There will be no side effect because of this.

There is no other way to control COVID-19, everyone needs to get inoculated in two (doses)." "I have taken the vaccine and there are no side effects," he said. Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar also got himself vaccinated. "By taking the vaccine, COVID can be controlled and it can be eliminated from the State."

"There is no need for people to worry, I appeal to all those who are above 60-years of age and those with comorbidities to get registered and get vaccinated," he said. Sudhakar, who is also a doctor, took vaccination under the frontline worker category, his office said.







