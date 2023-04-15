Yelahanka to see pitched battle among top three parties

Bengaluru: The electoral arena is ready for Yelahanka constituency, which is recognised as a suburb of Bangalore city, which has been placed on the global map due to the biennial air show.

BJP's SR Vishwanath, the sitting MLA, has been given a ticket again by the BJP. Munegowda from JDS and Keshav Rajanna from Congress are all set to contest against him. The Yelahanka on the northern border of Bangalore city is a constituency where the Congress and Janata Parivar have a strong presence. SR Vishwanath had hoisted the BJP flag in this constituency in 2008. After that, all efforts were made by Congress and JDS to tie up Vishwanath, who is running like a stallion, and has never seen a failure.

In 2018, Vishwanath won a hat-trick by more than 40,000 votes and later even became the chairman of BDA. Congress and JDS have staked their claim that Vishwanath's supremacy must be challenged. Congress has announced the ticket for Keshav Rajanna and the supporters of Nagaraja Gowda who was an aspirant for the ticket has been revealed were disappointed.