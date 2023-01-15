Young gun Mithun raises the bar

While the old-time politicians are still reeling in their old-fashioned politics, the young gun from the Congress party Mithun Rai has raised the bar to a new level. He has floated a new app that will help voters to get their voter Id cards. The app will help his cadres to find voters who are not registered, the cadres will go to their doorsteps and get them their voter Identification cards.



"This is a simple app developed by my IT friends. It just asks to log in with their names and phone numbers and pinpoint their location in a simple process. After the login, my party associates reach out to them and get help from their respective voter Id registering authorities and deliver the card to them. I know there are lots of voters who are confused about the process of making their Id cards". Mithun Rai shared this information exclusively with Hans India on Saturday.

And what is more? The app generates a One Time Password (OTP) for the user of the app, which guarantees the privacy of the voter and his identity. This is one of the first of its kind in the state not just in the Congress party but in all other political parties. Circles close to Mithun Rai opine that this move was an absolute delight to many voters in the Mulky-Moodbidri assembly constituency and perhaps the Congress party must take it up in the entire state taking a cue from this novel idea.

Political pundits in his constituency who were surprised with this new move told Hans India that it was a statesmanly effort by the young Congress leader who is just 39 years of age. Why the seasoned politicians who have faced so many elections both for the Lok Sabha and State Assembly did not think of it is a matter to be debated about their lack of vision they stated. The app will also be helpful for tech-savvy young and first-time voters to get them registered and find the joy of exercising their franchise for the first time.