Young Sculptor from Udupi Achieves Global Recognition

Udupi : A young and talented artist from Mattu in Udupi, Amith Anchan, has made waves internationally by creating a one-of-a-kind steel sculpture of Lord Shiva, earning him a place in the International Book of World Records. Amit’s creation, made entirely from steel nuts, has secured him the title of "Youngest to Make Biggest Sculpture of Lord Shiva by Using Metal Nuts."

The Adiyogi sculpture, which took about three months to complete, stands at an impressive 3.5 feet in height and 5 feet in width, weighing approximately 58 kilograms. With incredible attention to detail, Amit used over 7,600 steel nuts to craft the artwork, showcasing his technical expertise and artistic vision.

Amit, who holds a diploma in mechanical engineering, credits his engineering background for enabling him to merge art with precision. According to the description of the record on the official site, Amith was 25 years 1 month 12 days old at the time he was awarded the record in March this year.



His exceptional work has drawn widespread admiration, including from Udupi Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Vidya Kumari, who congratulated him for his innovation and artistry. Amit’s accomplishment is seen as an inspiration to young artists, blending traditional themes with modern techniques.



This achievement not only brings international recognition to Amit but also highlights the potential of blending mechanical skills with artistic creativity to produce something truly remarkable.

