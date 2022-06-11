Youth assaults former girlfriend

Mandya: A paramedical student was severely assaulted by a youth for rejecting his proposal at Mandya Institute of Medical sciences (MIMS) on Thursday. The injured, identified as Navya (20), a native of Vyarahalli, is pursuing a paramedical course. The accused, Sampath Kumar, is also from the same village and allegedly has had an affair with her for the past two years. Navya's father Paramesh told her to concentrate on studies and stay away from the youth. Obeying her father's advice, she started ignoring Sampath.

Recently, Navya celebrated her birthday with other friends without inviting Sampath who picked up a quarrel with her parents and even threatened to make their intimate photos viral on social media.

On Thursday evening Sampath waited on his scooter outside the college and assaulted Navya with a piece of wood when she came out. Some passersby caught Sampath and thrashed him before handing him over to police. Navya has been admitted to hospital where her condition is said to be stable. Mandya East police registered a case.