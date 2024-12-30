Youth Dies in Explosion Using Improvised Bomb in Nagamangala Taluk

Nagamangala (Mandya district): A 21-year-old youth died in a horrific incident after detonating an improvised explosive device in front of a house in Kalehalli village, Nagamangala taluk, early Sunday morning.

The deceased, identified as Ramachandra from Basaveshwar Nagar, had reportedly been in a relationship with a minor girl from the village for several years. According to sources, the incident occurred around 4:00 AM when Ramachandra detonated the device outside the girl’s house.

Authorities revealed that Ramachandra had been arrested last year under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the two eloped. Recently released on bail, he is said to have taken the extreme step after learning that the girl’s family had arranged her marriage to another person.

The explosion was caused by an improvised device made by combining gelatin sticks, commonly used in quarrying operations. The impact of the blast was so severe that Ramachandra’s body was dismembered.

Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi visited the site and stated that while preliminary findings indicate a case of suicide, all possible angles will be investigated. A case has been registered at the Nagamangala Rural Police Station, and further enquiries are underway.