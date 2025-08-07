Live
- Jharkhand Congress holds condolence meet, pays tributes to Shibu Soren
- ED recovered Rs 23,000 cr laundered money, distributed it to victims: SG to Supreme Court
- Prohibitory order imposed in Tripura’s Bishramganj
- DNA test to establish paternity of teen rape survivor’s baby
- ‘Ganga at your doorstep to clean your feet’ remark by UP minister sparks row
- Hyderabad’s Havya shines in National Finn swimming C’ship
- Asian Surfing C’ships: India’s Harish, Tayin enter third round
- Four Indians enter U-22 Asian Boxing C’ships finals
- Probably Root should be Man of the Series: Brook
- Facing Siraj is always a challenge for batters: Moeen Ali
YouTube journalists injured in mob attack near Dharmasthala
A large group attacked four YouTubers who were conducting an interview near Dharmasthala. Victims are hospitalised, and authorities are probing the incident
Dharmasthala: Four media personnel affiliated with YouTube channels were brutally attacked near Dharmasthala while interviewing Rajat, known for appearing on “Bigg Boss”. The assailants, allegedly numbering between 50 and 100, struck the team during the recording session close to Pangal Cross. Among those attacked were Ajay Anchan from “Kudla Rampage”, United Media’s Abhishek, Vijay from Sanchari Studio, and a camera operator. Their camera equipment was reportedly smashed during the assault. All four were transported to Benaka Hospital in Ujire, where one remains critically injured.
Local law enforcement confirmed the team had just begun filming when the mob descended. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, prompting police to review CCTV and gather eyewitness reports. No arrests have been made yet.
“This is a blatant attack on press freedom,” said the Karnataka Union of Journalists. State officials have promised a swift inquiry and are monitoring the victims’ condition closely. Journalists across Karnataka have condemned the incident, calling for greater protection for media workers.