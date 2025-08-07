YouTube journalists injured in mob attack near Dharmasthala

Dharmasthala: Four media personnel affiliated with YouTube channels were brutally attacked near Dharmasthala while interviewing Rajat, known for appearing on “Bigg Boss”. The assailants, allegedly numbering between 50 and 100, struck the team during the recording session close to Pangal Cross. Among those attacked were Ajay Anchan from “Kudla Rampage”, United Media’s Abhishek, Vijay from Sanchari Studio, and a camera operator. Their camera equipment was reportedly smashed during the assault. All four were transported to Benaka Hospital in Ujire, where one remains critically injured.

Local law enforcement confirmed the team had just begun filming when the mob descended. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, prompting police to review CCTV and gather eyewitness reports. No arrests have been made yet.

“This is a blatant attack on press freedom,” said the Karnataka Union of Journalists. State officials have promised a swift inquiry and are monitoring the victims’ condition closely. Journalists across Karnataka have condemned the incident, calling for greater protection for media workers.