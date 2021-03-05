Zingbus, India's largest intercity startup forays into the West India region

Bengaluru: Zingbus, one of India's leading travel startups, has expanded its services in West India, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and briefly connecting parts of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. With this expansion zingbus now connects 100+ cities across Delhi (UT), Punjab, Haryana, Jammu (UT), HP, UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat through thousands of daily connections.

After connecting almost 80 cities and towns in North India, zingbus has forayed into the western part of the country. The alignment of the new milestone achieved by zingbus will be connecting cities of Baroda, Rajkot, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Jamnagar, and Indore (Madhya Pradesh). In the coming days, the intercity bus service provider aims to further broaden its services in Nashik, Aurangabad, Pune, Nagpur, Goa, Kolhapur, Shirdi, Belgaum (Karnataka), and other western regions of the country. This will improve the quality of life for the people commuting within these cities to a great deal. Apart from delivering a superior travel experience and increasing the yield of buses, technology tools have helped zingbus fleet operators to run the buses with maximum transparency and minimum overheads.

Prashant Kumar, Founder & CEO, zingbus said, "We are happy to have extended our services in West India providing a viable intercity bus travel services to the travellers. We have plans to gradually enter the southern region in the next 3 months as South India is the biggest market for intercity buses in India, with Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad being the biggest hubs. Till then, our focus will be on further expansion and improvement of the network in West India."

The company just delivered its 100 millionth 'zing traveller mile' and is growing 20% month-on-month.