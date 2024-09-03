Bangladeshi Journalist Charged with Defaming Rahul Gandhi

A defamation case has been filed against Bangladeshi journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Chaudhary and Aditi Ghosh, associated with 'The Jaipur Dialogues,' for allegedly spreading misinformation about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his mother, Sonia Gandhi. The complaint, lodged by G Srinivas of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, accuses Chaudhary of sharing social media posts that falsely claimed Sonia Gandhi, despite her marriage in India, remains a Christian and insinuated her involvement with Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI. Additionally, the posts accused Rahul Gandhi of meeting a leader from Bangladesh's Nationalist Party and of being involved in a sexual assault incident in London. The case has been registered at the High Grounds police station.

In a separate incident, Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor took aim at Bihar's former Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav, on Sunday, questioning his ability to lead the state due to his educational background. Speaking in Bhojpur, Kishor sarcastically referred to Yadav as a “9th fail,” criticizing his lack of formal education and implying it hinders his ability to drive Bihar’s development. Kishor pointed out that despite Yadav’s privileged upbringing as the son of a former chief minister, he did not complete his Class 10 education, suggesting a lack of respect for academic pursuits. Kishor also questioned Yadav’s grasp of economic principles, alleging that he cannot distinguish between GDP and GDP growth, casting doubt on his competence in shaping Bihar’s future.