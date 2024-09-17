CM Siddaramaiah Unveils ₹1,012.34 Cr Projects on Kalyana Karnataka Day

On the occasion of Kalyana Karnataka Day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched 119 development projects worth ₹1,012.34 crore aimed at boosting infrastructure and development across the Kalyana Karnataka region. The largest share of these projects has been allocated to the Kalaburagi district, focusing on improving education, healthcare, and rural development.

During the launch, CM Siddaramaiah emphasized the government's commitment to bridging regional disparities and ensuring holistic development in the backward areas of Karnataka. He highlighted that these projects are expected to generate employment, enhance connectivity, and provide better public services to the local population.

The Kalyana Karnataka region, previously known as Hyderabad-Karnataka, has long been a focus area for the state government due to its historical underdevelopment. With these projects, the government hopes to bring about significant progress in the region and raise the living standards of its residents.

The people of Kalaburagi welcomed the initiative, expressing optimism about the positive impact these projects will bring to the region.