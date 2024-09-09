Live
Just In
Delhi Police Seize 500 Cartridges from Motorcyclist
Delhi Police seized 500 live cartridges from a motorcyclist who fled a traffic check in West Delhi, leaving a backpack behind. The suspect is being traced.
In a significant development, the Delhi Police recovered nearly 500 live cartridges from a motorcyclist in West Delhi on Saturday. The incident occurred during a routine traffic check at a police picket in Moti Nagar when two traffic inspectors stopped the motorcyclist for inspection.
According to a senior police officer, the motorcyclist initially slowed down upon being signaled to stop but suddenly sped away, fleeing the scene. As he fled, a backpack fell off the bike, which was later found to contain 10 boxes filled with live cartridges. The rider, who was wearing a helmet, managed to escape, and efforts are currently underway to trace him using the motorcycle’s number plate.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer, stated, “A case has been registered under the Arms Act, and all efforts are being made to apprehend the accused.”
The discovery has raised concerns over the potential criminal activities the cartridges may have been intended for, with the police intensifying their investigation to uncover the origins and intended destination of the ammunition.