EPFO UAN Activation: Alert for EPFO Account Holders – Activate Your UAN by November 30!

Internet Desk: The Union Ministry of Labor and Employment has recently directed the EPFO to ensure that employees' UAN (Universal Account Number) is active. It emphasized the importance of keeping the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme active to avail of its benefits. The Ministry has urged wide publicity among employees to maximize participation in the ELI scheme. Employees who have joined jobs in the current financial year must ensure their UAN is active. The center has clarified that ELI benefits announced in the budget will be available only if UAN activation is completed by November 30.

In this context, the EPFO has posted a reminder on social media.

“The last date for activation of Aadhaar-linked UAN as per Union Labor Department directives is November 30. Activating your UAN is essential for services such as downloading PF passbooks, withdrawals, submitting online applications for advances or transfers, updating personal information, pensions, insurance, and especially for availing ELI scheme benefits,” the EPFO wrote.

A video tutorial on how to activate UAN was also shared.

How to Activate UAN:

Visit the EPFO Member Portal: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/.

Click on the Activate UAN option under the Important Links section.

Enter your UAN, Aadhaar number, date of birth, and Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Complete Aadhaar OTP verification by clicking on the Get Authorization PIN option.

An OTP will be sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Enter the OTP to complete the activation.

A password will be sent to your registered mobile number upon successful activation.

Benefits of the ELI Scheme:

The central government, focusing on skill development and employment generation, announced three ELI schemes as part of the Prime Minister’s package in this year’s budget.

Scheme-A:

First-time entrants identified via EPFO accounts receive an incentive equivalent to one month’s salary. This incentive is provided in three installments, up to ₹15,000. Only those earning less than ₹1 lakh per month are eligible.

Scheme-B:

Incentives are provided to both employees and employers to encourage employment in the manufacturing sector. First-time entrants and their employers receive contributions to the EPF at fixed pay scales for the first four years.

Scheme-C:

Employers contribute up to ₹3,000 per month per new employee as the EPFO share for two years. The Center has estimated that 50 lakh jobs will be created under this scheme.





