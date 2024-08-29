FIR Filed Against Fake Account Impersonating CJI Chandrachud

In a shocking incident, a social media account impersonating Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud has surfaced, allegedly asking users for Rs 500 to cover a cab fare. The fraudulent account has caused a stir, prompting the Delhi Police to take swift action by registering an FIR and launching an investigation into the matter.

The impersonation came to light when several individuals received messages from the fake account, claiming to be the CJI and requesting a small sum of money for a cab ride. The audacity of the impersonator, coupled with the high-profile nature of the victim, has raised concerns about the misuse of social media platforms and the need for stricter regulations to prevent such incidents.

Delhi Police Action

Upon receiving complaints about the fake account, the Delhi Police immediately filed an FIR and began tracing the origin of the fraudulent messages. The cybercrime division has been tasked with tracking down the individuals responsible for creating the account and initiating the scam.

The police have also urged the public to be cautious and to verify the authenticity of any account claiming to represent public figures, especially when monetary requests are involved. They have reiterated that any such requests from prominent individuals should be treated with suspicion and reported to the authorities.

Implications of the Incident

The incident has highlighted the growing threat of cyber fraud and impersonation on social media platforms. As more public figures become targets of such scams, the need for robust security measures and public awareness campaigns becomes increasingly apparent. Legal experts have also pointed out that impersonating a public official is a serious offense and could lead to stringent penalties for the perpetrators.

The judiciary and law enforcement agencies are expected to collaborate closely to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. The case also underscores the importance of verifying the identity of individuals online, particularly when financial transactions are involved.

Public Response

The incident has sparked outrage among citizens, who have expressed concern over the ease with which individuals can impersonate high-profile personalities on social media. Many have called for stricter verification processes for social media accounts, especially those of public figures, to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

The judiciary has yet to issue an official statement on the matter, but sources indicate that the CJI’s office is cooperating fully with the investigation. The case serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of online fraud and the importance of vigilance in the digital age.