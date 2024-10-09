Live
Just In
Haryana BJP's Jalebi Order for Rahul Gandhi, Sent to Congress Office
Haryana BJP takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi by placing a quirky jalebi order for him, with delivery aimed at the Congress office, sparking political satire and reactions.
In an unexpected political satire, Haryana BJP took a light-hearted jab at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by placing a symbolic jalebi order in his name, sending it directly to the Congress office. This cheeky gesture, while humorous in nature, highlights the ongoing political rivalry between the two parties ahead of the upcoming elections.
The BJP’s unique move caught attention when party workers made an announcement about the sweet order. It’s seen as a playful reference to past remarks and exchanges between Rahul Gandhi and BJP leaders, further fueling the friendly banter on both sides.
Rahul Gandhi, who has been actively campaigning across various states, has yet to respond to this sweet political dig. While BJP supporters took to social media to celebrate the fun move, Congress members have either ignored or brushed it off, with some claiming that the focus should remain on serious political issues instead of trivial stunts.
Political experts have also weighed in, calling this an example of how modern-day politics blends humor and messaging. The episode, while light-hearted, reflects deeper political sentiments and showcases the ongoing strategic rivalry as the state gears up for key elections.