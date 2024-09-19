Kerala Reports Second Mpox Case: Man Tests Positive for Virus

A Kerala man has tested positive for Mpox (formerly known as Monkeypox), marking the second reported case in India. The individual, who recently returned from a foreign trip, showed symptoms of the viral infection and was immediately isolated. Health authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have urged the public not to panic, assuring that all necessary measures are being taken to contain the spread.

The man had been exhibiting symptoms such as fever, skin rashes, and swollen lymph nodes. After testing positive, the Kerala Health Department initiated contact tracing and has been keeping close watch on those who came into contact with the patient. The first Mpox case in India was reported earlier this year, and since then, the government has ramped up efforts to control the disease.

The state’s health officials have urged citizens to remain vigilant but calm, stressing the importance of hygiene and immediate medical consultation if symptoms arise. This latest case has raised concerns, but authorities maintain that the situation is under control with no immediate cause for alarm.