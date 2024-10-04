  • Menu
Veteran Actor Mohan Raj Passes Away at 70; Tributes Pour In

x
Highlights

Veteran Malayalam actor Mohan Raj dies at 70. Mohanlal and Mammootty pay heartfelt tributes, mourning the loss of an iconic figure in the film industry.

Veteran Malayalam actor Mohan Raj, known for his powerful roles and unforgettable performances, passed away at the age of 70. The actor, who had a significant impact on Malayalam cinema, breathed his last after a prolonged illness. His death has left the industry and his fans in deep sorrow.

Mohan Raj was a familiar face in the Malayalam film industry, with a career spanning decades. He was known for his versatile performances in both leading and character roles. His contributions to cinema earned him respect and admiration from peers, including stalwarts like Mohanlal and Mammootty.

As news of his demise spread, tributes poured in from various corners of the film industry. Mohanlal, who shared the screen with Mohan Raj in several movies, expressed his grief, saying, "Mohan Raj was not just a colleague but a dear friend. His passion for cinema and his dedication to his craft will always be remembered."

Similarly, Mammootty, another veteran actor and close associate of Mohan Raj, took to social media to share his sorrow. "It’s heartbreaking to lose such a talented and kind soul. He was a towering figure in the industry, and his absence will be felt deeply," he said.

Fans and colleagues alike mourned the loss of a great actor whose presence on the screen left a lasting impact. Social media was flooded with messages of condolence, with many sharing memories of Mohan Raj's iconic roles.

As the film fraternity bids farewell to one of its beloved actors, the legacy of Mohan Raj will continue to live on through his body of work, inspiring future generations.

