World Students’ Day: Why It's Celebrated on October 15

Every year on October 15, World Students' Day is celebrated globally to honor the legacy of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the former President of India and renowned scientist. This special day commemorates his immense contributions to education, science, and his tireless efforts in inspiring students worldwide. October 15 was chosen as the date to celebrate World Students' Day as it marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Kalam, who was born in 1931.

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam: A Beacon of Knowledge

Dr. Kalam, fondly remembered as the “People’s President,” was an exemplary figure who dedicated his life to teaching, learning, and motivating students to dream big. His vision for India’s youth and belief in the power of education led to the establishment of this day as an international celebration. His work in aeronautics and his role in India's missile development earned him the title of the “Missile Man of India.”

Why Celebrate on October 15?

October 15 holds special significance as it marks Dr. Kalam’s birth anniversary. Recognizing his passion for education, the United Nations declared this day as World Students’ Day in 2010. Dr. Kalam believed that students are the backbone of any nation and that nurturing young minds was the key to a brighter future.

Inspiration for Future Generations

World Students’ Day is a time to reflect on the role of students in shaping the world and to encourage them to pursue knowledge, creativity, and innovation. It serves as a reminder to teachers, parents, and governments to focus on providing quality education and opportunities for all students.

This day is celebrated with various educational activities, speeches, and discussions aimed at motivating students to follow their dreams and contribute positively to society.