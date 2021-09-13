10 Ancient Engineering Marvels of India

1. Kailasa Temple at Ellora Caves



Kailasa Temple is part of the rock-hewn monastic cave temple complex, Ellora Caves. This is an massive Temple structure, which is believed to have been carved out of a single rock.

The Kailasa Temple is definitely an ideal example of Reverse Engineering and it was chiselled using the Top-down approach in construction.

2. Taj Mahal Built using White Marble

Taj Mahal is stunning, 17th Century marble structure, built by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan as a mausoleum for his late wife, Mumtaz Mahal. He has spent more than 30 million rupees and employed more than 20,000 people, to build what is today a world wonder, a paradise on earth. This is also an engineering marvel in India and this one, it is one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

3. Kailash Cave –Ellora

We can witness, there is no bigger engineering marvel in the world than the monolithic rock cut kailash temple at Ellora. The rock has scooped out of the top down in order to create a chariot shaped temple. We find, the pillar of corridors running around the temple does have just the perfect load bearing weight. Both, the architects and engineers know the rock they were working with. The hard granite might not have been easy to play with. I wonder if they have made any mistakes and if they had a way to conceal them.

4. Seat fort at Sindudurgh

The above fort has been standing in the saline sea water for more than 400 years that is when you know, this one is an engineering marvel. The ramparts have nearing to 75,000 kgs of iron in them. When we, tried to think of its construction, you may be wondering as to how molten lead might have been transported in the middle of the sea.Its hidden entrance makes it an architectural wonder. The enemy, who is trying to attack, will be lost circling around it trying to figure out its main gate.

5. Barabar Caves

Barabar caves near Gaya in Bihar are the earliest known excavated caves in India. Their sculpting has been inspired by the earlier wooden structures. These are simpler caves when compared to the later caves such as Ajanta, Ellora or Kanheri. However, what is very astonishing about these caves is their internal polish. When you touch its surface, it feels as if it has been polish just yesterday and probably using some of the sophisticated tools.

6. Hanging pillars –Lepakshi Temple

Pillars are there to support the ceiling, but in ancient times, stone pillar is hanging from the ceiling. More importantly, why one should create it, if not to show your highly evolved knowledge of engineering and architecture.

7. Iron pillar-Qutub Minar

Delhi is home to one of the oldest as well as one of the metallurgical engineering marvels of India. The fact is that, this iron pillar has stood in the open for more centuries, even though, it might not be millennia and still this iron pill has not been rusted. This one is testimony of our knowledge of metallurgy.

8. 12 Zodiac Pillars of Vidyashankara Temple-Sringeri

This one is a unique temple, it stands on 12 pillars aligned with the movement of the sun through varied zodiac signs throughout the year. This one is, an engineering marvel, whichever zodiac the sun is in, the first rays of sun fall on that pillar. The zodiac signs are duly carved on each of the pillar.

9. Whispering Gallery of Gol Gumbaj at Vijayapura

Gol Gumbaz is known for 2 engineering marvels in India. The first is its free-standing dome, this one is the largest such dome around the world. This one is definitely biggest such dome in India. The other bigger marvel of Gol Gumbaj, is that, whispering gallery, which skirts the dome from inside. It is wonder in acoustics, whatever you tend to speak here; it can be heard across the dome very clearly. Louder sounds tend to reverberate many times across the diameter of the dome. These sounds can also be heard outside the dome.

10. Vijay Stambh –Chittorgarh

Victory tower belonging to 16th CE in stone standing tall in one of the biggest forts in India, in a land which is known for courage. It is not just a tower or a plain minar, it is a tower which tells numerous stories. It is carved both outside and inside. You can climb the narrow stairs inside it and reach to the top to get a bird's eye view of the fish shaped fort.