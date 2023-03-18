1st person to walk in space

  • Menu
Alexei Leonov
Alexei Leonov

On March 18, 1965: Leonov exited the capsule of his Voshkod 2 mission spacecraft for 12 minutes and nine seconds on March 18, 1965.

On March 18, 1965: Leonov exited the capsule of his Voshkod 2 mission spacecraft for 12 minutes and nine seconds on March 18, 1965. His spacesuit had inflated so much in the vacuum of space that he could barely get back inside the capsule at the end: he had to open a valve on his suit to let some pressure out before just making it back inside.

Leonov had actually expected to become a professional artist, but his life took a very different turn, as he became a key player in the Space Race. In 1965 the Soviet Union was well ahead of the U.S. in the race to land humans on the moon: they had already launched the first satellite, animal, man and woman into space.

