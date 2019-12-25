25 Christmas Family Traditions That Will Make Your Christmas Memorable

Here are 25 family Christmas traditions which are all a little bit magical! Create some wonderful memories for the years ahead by starting a few new traditions each year together.

The whole month of December is always busy for our family.Between family parties and our usual festivites.

When you think about your Christmas growing up what do you remember the most? The memories that seem to last the longest for most of us are those great family Christmas traditions.

What family Christmas traditions are you developing for your kids? I love the concept of traditions, but sometimes it is hard to come up with unique Christmas traditions that will last.

With Christmas right around the corner, here are 25 family tradition ideas to supercharge your Christmas!

1. Wrap 25 books. Kids can open one book each night leading up to Christmas. We just added this to our family Christmas traditions this year and my kids are loving it!

2. Looking for things to do Christmas Eve night? Do a video interview of family members every Christmas Eve.

3. Elf on the Shelf. Each day your kids will look for Santa's little helper and see what silly antics he has been up to. You can find an elf for your family, here.

4. Hide the last presents on Christmas day and make clues as to where your kids can find them.

5. Turn your Elf on a Shelf into a Kindness Elf that helps around the house and notices when your kids do considerate things.

6. Make hot chocolate and cookies and drive around looking at Christmas lights on Christmas Eve.

7. Give matching Christmas pajamas for the whole family on Christmas Eve.

8. Make reindeer food out of dried oats and glitter and have the kids sprinkle it in the backyard on Christmas Eve.

9. Take flour and make Santa footprints on Christmas Eve.& write letters to Santa and mail it off to North Pole.

10. Watch Polar Express and drink hot chocolate every Christmas Eve.

11. Take your kids shopping for a toy to donate during the Christmas season.

12. Make a countdown to Christmas paper chain. Take a ring off the chain each day.

13. Make a hot chocolate bar with whip cream and marshmallows.

14. Write a yearly letter to your kids and put it in a clear plastic, fillable ornament ball.

15. Take your kids shopping to buy presents for each other.

16. Have a special dessert or dish you only make on Christmas. I am a big fan of candy bacon. If you haven't tried it you are missing out!

17. Have a camp out one night under the Christmas tree.

18. Booby trap the children's bedroom doors by creating a web of green and red streamers the kids have to break through on Christmas morning.

19. Take a picture each year in front of the tree in the same poses. Keep an ongoing collection for a photo series that shows them growing up.

20. Photocopy your children's letters to Santa each year and make a book out of them when they are older.

21. Make a red and green paper gratitude chain. Each night leading up to Christmas, each person writes what they are grateful for and adds it to the chain.

22. Have your children make gift coupons for people in the family (e.g. this coupon is good for one complimentary room cleaning).

23. Leave stockings at the foot of your children's bed to keep them entertain as you catch a few more winks Christmas morning (one can dream)!

24. Give your kids a Christmas bath with a few drops of green food dye or Crayola Color Bath Dropz, candy canes and some holiday decorations all around the tub.

25. Hide christmas chocolate coins in the Christmas dinner.

I feel like I can go on and on! Christmas is about making special family traditions and memories. The gifts and yummy food are just a bonus!

I hope this gives you some unique family tradition ideas to make those memories last a lifetime or at least some ideas for things to do on Christmas Eve!

Happy holidays!

