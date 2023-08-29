5 Fun Prank Gifts to Give Your Sibling this Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan, the cherished Indian festival celebrating the bond between siblings, is often marked by the exchange of heartfelt gifts. However, this year, why not add a twist to the tradition by surprising your sibling with some playful and lighthearted prank gifts? While the essence of love and affection remains, these quirky presents can bring an extra dose of laughter and memorable moments to your celebrations. Moj creator Sanchita Shukla (itzsanchi) shares 5 prank gift ideas he plans to try out with all his sisters.

Here are five fun prank gift ideas to consider:

1. Digital Rakhi Surprise: Embracing the spirit of Raksha Bandhan, this year, you can elevate sibling rivalry with a digital twist. After your rakhi celebration, little did the sibling suspect your plan of a playful social media prank. Sharing a witty caption like "Solid evidence of my sibling superiority," along with a short video showcasing your most amusing and awkward moments together, you playfully embarrassed them, crafting a Rakhi celebration that's etched in laughter and affection.

2. Unspillable "Spill" Mug: A clever prank that will keep your sibling puzzled and amused, the unspillable spill mug appears to defy gravity by preventing any liquid from spilling, no matter how much it's tilted. This gift is sure to leave your sibling both baffled and entertained as they try to figure out the secret behind this gravity-defying trick.

3. Fake Insect in Soap: For a classic prank that never gets old, consider gifting your sibling a bar of soap with a realistic-looking fake insect embedded inside. As your sibling lathers up, their surprise and laughter are bound to create a hilarious and memorable Raksha Bandhan moment. Just make sure they don't drop the soap in shock!

4. Toothpaste Oreos: Combine the unexpected flavors of toothpaste and Oreo cookies with this ingenious prank. Replace the cream filling of a few Oreo cookies with non-toxic toothpaste and offer them to your sibling as a sweet treat. The initial confusion and eventual laughter when they realize the prank will undoubtedly make this Raksha Bandhan a memorable one.

5. Pop Up Glitter: Play a prank on your sibling and bring a big smile on everyone’s face. Prepare a beautiful Glitter box. As your siblings open the box, the glitter will pop out everywhere. There will be so much glitter and your sibling will find it everywhere for weeks. While your sibling will loathe you, you can have a hearty laugh.

While these prank gifts are all about fun and laughter, it's essential to maintain the core values of Raksha Bandhan – the celebration of the sibling bond and the promise to protect and care for each other. From unexpected sounds to gravity-defying mugs, these pranks are sure to elicit laughter and light-heartedness. After the laughter subsides, take a moment to share your genuine love and appreciation with your sibling. Consider following up the pranks with a thoughtful and heartfelt gift that showcases your deep connection.