5 mental preparation tips before major surgery

Major surgery is never easy to deal with physically or mentally. We often see patients walk into the consultation room with questions, nervousness, and a little fear in their eyes. Preparing your body for surgery is only half the work. Preparing your mind is equally important.

Many people think the mental part starts after the surgery, when recovery begins. But truthfully, it begins the moment you know surgery is on the table. How you deal with those days or weeks before the operation can have a big impact on your overall experience.

Surgery brings uncertainty about the outcome, the hospital stays, the recovery, the pain, and sometimes about how life might change afterwards. That is natural. But a little mental preparation can help reduce stress and make you feel more in control.

Here are five ways we encourage patients to prepare mentally for a major surgery:

1. Get the Right Information, But Do not Overload Yourself

The first step is to understand what will happen during the process. Speaking with the surgeon helps clear doubts. The purpose of the surgery, the method being used, the expected recovery period, and the possible risks should all be explained in simple terms. Having this information early brings clarity and makes it easier to prepare, both mentally and physically.

But beyond that, avoid falling into the trap of endless online research. We often see patients spend hours scrolling through medical forums or watching videos that only increase fear. Every case is different. What you read online does not always apply to your situation.

Knowledge or opinions available on the internet are not always appropriate or relevant to your specific condition. It is best to discuss everything at length with your surgeon, who can answer all questions related to the surgery and the recovery path.

Reliable information comes from your doctor, your hospital, and trusted medical sources. Once you have the basic facts, focus on them, not on every possible horror story floating around.

2. Talk About Your Fears Openly

It is normal to feel scared before surgery. Some people fear the operation itself, some worry about anaesthesia, others about what life will look like after. Keeping these fears bottled up only makes them worse.

Talk to your surgeon, your family, or even a psychologist if needed. Many hospitals now have pre-surgery counselling services. We encourage patients to ask every question, no matter how small it may feel. You will often realise that what you fear the most is either unlikely to happen or can be managed if it does.

Sharing your worries reduces their grip on your mind. It also helps the medical team support you better.

3. Visualise the Recovery, Not Just the Surgery

Most people focus so much on the surgery itself that they forget to think about what happens after. Recovery is where your body heals, but your mind plays a big role too.

Picture yourself getting better step by step. Walking after the operation, resuming daily activities, returning to your routine, these small goals give the mind something positive to focus on.

Instead of fixating on the operation day, imagine the day you go home, or the moment you can do things independently again. This helps break the cycle of worry and brings a sense of purpose to the recovery process.

4. Practise Relaxation Techniques

Stress and anxiety are common before surgery. They can make it harder to sleep, affect appetite, and even increase blood pressure. That is why we often advise patients to learn simple relaxation techniques.

Breathing exercises, light meditation, or even a short daily walk can calm the mind. You do not need complicated routines, even 10 minutes a day of deep breathing helps. Some people prefer prayer, music, or reading to ease their nerves.

These small habits help settle your mind before surgery and can be useful during recovery as well.

5. Build a Support System Before You Go In

One of the most practical but often overlooked parts of mental preparation is arranging support for the days after surgery. Knowing your family or friends are around to help reduces worry.

Discuss with your close ones who will be there after the operation, who can help with daily tasks, and how long you might need assistance. Even sorting these simple things beforehand gives peace of mind.

If you live alone or your family cannot be around, talk to your doctor. Many hospitals can guide you to support services or temporary help.

When you know you are not alone, facing surgery becomes less overwhelming.

Final Thoughts

Major surgery is tough, but going in mentally prepared can make a world of difference. We see this every day. Patients who ask questions, face their fears, visualise recovery, practise small relaxation methods, and have a good support system often cope much better, both physically and emotionally.

As doctors, we can guide and treat the medical side of things. But your mental preparation comes from within. Take those small steps, they help far more than most people realise. (The author is Senior Director, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi)