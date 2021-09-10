5 minutes make up with 5 trending products

During lockdown we all have become lazy and the habit of getting ready like we earlier used to do is not the same. We offices getting started things falling in place we have found some cool and interesting hacks and products that can help you get ready in just 5 minutes.



Dual lipstick

a new product in the market has been seen that is a dual shade lipstick. This product works great giving a lip liner and lipstick dual effect. You can buy shades according to your choice. Like glitter pink and Magenta, it's smooth and easy to apply like a normal lipstick with dual usage. You can use either of the side as a lip liner and a lipstick.

Double shade eyeshadow

Apply eyeshadow while going to office or out somewhere has always been a challenging and time-consuming task. But to save time a new product is available that is contrasting shade eyeshadow. You simply have to glide the product onto your eyes giving your eyes a contrasting shade. It is available in different shade.

Lip and cheek tint

Many brands are coming with lip and cheek tint which is a triple usage product. This product can be used as a lip color, blusher and even as an eyeshadow. The product is available by different brands and daily basic shades.

BB cream

Replace your foundation with a BB cream. It is easy and long-lasting product as compared to Foundation. The product easily merges with the skin as a moisturizer without giving a caky effect or the skin or patchiness on your face.

Magnetic liner

The sketch pen liner is easy and quick go to liner for every occasion or light weight for daily usage as well. Many brands have launched magnetic liner which help the customers to apply lashes on a daily basis quickly. The liner is such that the lashes get stick to the liner like a magnet. A super quick product to wear lashes on daily basis.

So don't be afraid to go to office without makeup!