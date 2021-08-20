60% students say parents are now more involved in their learning: Survey

In the wake of the study-from-home model of schooling, a new survey shows that many (60%) students report increased involvement of their parents in their education as compared to pre-pandemic times. The finding suggests that parents who are working from home are also making time to support their children on their learning journeys in different ways.



The survey by online learning platform Brainly examined the evolved role and response of Indian parents regarding their wards' education. It showed that most parents have adapted to the new, online-assisted model of learning.

On being asked whether their parents are comfortable with the hybrid model of education which combines virtual instruction with assistance from online learning resources, 64% of the surveyed students replied in the affirmative. This marks a shift in the sensibilities of Indian parents in sync with the increasing role of technology in facilitating education in the post-pandemic era.

Previously, children were assumed to be spending recreational time over the smartphone and the Internet. The new trend suggests that Indian parents are now more at ease with the fact that their children are using digital devices and the Internet to learn and multiply their minds, besides engaging in recreational activities. The survey revealed that parents are "assisting their children during the online classes (31%), helping with their homework and assignments (22%), or making the students learn experientially (16%).

"Eight in 10 students said that their parents are helping them in other manners such as by encouraging them to explore more things, offering mental and emotional support, addressing doubts and queries, helping with activities, or by finding tutoring or coaching courses."