A call to preserve & protect tigers

International Tiger Day, also known as Global Tiger Day, is observed annually on July 29 to raise awareness about tiger conservation and the protection of their natural habitats. Initiated in 2010 during the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit, this day underscores the critical plight of wild tigers, whose populations have drastically declined due to habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict.

The celebration aims to mobilize global support for tiger conservation efforts, encouraging governments, organizations, and individuals to take actionable steps to ensure these majestic animals’ survival. Activities often include educational programs, fundraising events, and campaigns highlighting the ecological importance of tigers. By promoting the preservation of natural habitats and advocating for stronger protective measures, International Tiger Day plays a vital role in the global endeavor to double the wild tiger population by 2022, an initiative known as Tx2. Through collaborative efforts, the day seeks to foster a sustainable future where tigers can thrive in the wild, maintaining the ecological balance and biodiversity of their environments.

