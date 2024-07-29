Live
- Melbat and Siechem Madurai Panthers cricket team announce extension of sponsorship agreement
- Allu Sirish’s ‘Buddy’ team reduces ticket prices in AP,TG
- ‘The Raja Saab’ glimpse: All eyes on the look of Prabhas
- Dhanush’s 50th film ‘Raayan’ achieves record-breaking opening weekend
- Minister Parthasarathy releases water from Tammileru reservoir
- ‘Mr Bachchan’ teaser promises high-octane entertainment
- Pasumarthi Kameswara Sarma passes away
- Chandrababu to review on transport dept. to discuss on Free Bus Travel for Women in AP
- Redmi Pad Pro 5G and SE 4G Launch Today: How to Watch Live, Features and More
- Civil Service Aspirant's Warning Ignored Before Deadly Flooding At Delhi Coaching Center
Just In
A call to preserve & protect tigers
International Tiger Day, also known as Global Tiger Day, is observed annually on July 29 to raise awareness about tiger conservation and the protection of their natural habitats
International Tiger Day, also known as Global Tiger Day, is observed annually on July 29 to raise awareness about tiger conservation and the protection of their natural habitats. Initiated in 2010 during the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit, this day underscores the critical plight of wild tigers, whose populations have drastically declined due to habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict.
The celebration aims to mobilize global support for tiger conservation efforts, encouraging governments, organizations, and individuals to take actionable steps to ensure these majestic animals’ survival. Activities often include educational programs, fundraising events, and campaigns highlighting the ecological importance of tigers. By promoting the preservation of natural habitats and advocating for stronger protective measures, International Tiger Day plays a vital role in the global endeavor to double the wild tiger population by 2022, an initiative known as Tx2. Through collaborative efforts, the day seeks to foster a sustainable future where tigers can thrive in the wild, maintaining the ecological balance and biodiversity of their environments.