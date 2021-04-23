A Day of Silence

Created in 1996 and held every April — April 23 this year — Day of Silence is a campaign that seeks to shed light on what many LGBTQ youth experience daily. Initially intended to focus on this problem within the school system, it has since expanded into workplaces, university campuses, and sporting events. Yearly, millions participate by staying silent for the duration of their day, representing the silencing of LGBTQ students.

Day of Silence takes place every April — this year on April 23. Millions are expected to participate in planned silence across universities, workplaces, and sporting events.

Day of Silence was created by a University of Virginia student named Maria Pulzetti. She felt that LGBTQ youth were consistently silenced and ignored by parents and administrators, and that their concerns and complaints were falling on deaf ears. Inspired by this, Maria created the Day of Silence as a one-time event held during the University's LGBTQ pride week. She believed the day would promote awareness amongst those who might not have been tuned into these issues, by surrounding them with a silence they couldn't help but notice.

In 1997, one year after the day's creation, it went national, with over 100 institutions participating. In 2000, GLSEN, one of the largest LGBTQ education networks in the country, adopted the Day of Silence as one of their official projects. Today, students at all levels participate in the day. Many participants choose to wear tape over their mouths or Xs on their hands to further call attention to the movement.

How to observe day of silence

At the end of day, the silence is typically broken with a rally or speaking event, allowing all participants to end their vow together. Take the Vow

After all, this is the whole point, right? Spending the day in silence draws attention to these pressing issues, and may invite productive conversation with work or school mates.

A movement is always more powerful with numbers. Encourage your friends to participate with you, and make the silence that much louder.

Educate yourself — that way, once you can speak again, you can educate others who may be curious about your vow and why you took it.