A New Limited-Edition Collaboration

Designed for urban Indians, a limited-edition Bira91XCrocs Classic Unisex Clog embraces brings together India's top creative minds to celebrate the spirit of creativity.

Crocs, Inc., a leader in innovative and casual footwear, is set to launch this exciting, colourful and exclusive collaboration with the Bira91 Merch store on June 17, marking the brand's second collaboration in India. This playful association reinforces Crocs' practice of joining hands with distinctive brands and individuals to celebrate creativity and self-expression. The partnership feeds into the ethos of both brands by inspiring creators to let their imagination run free.

Adorned with lively, colourful outlines of Bira91's iconic monkey mascot in its signature colours and set off against a black undertone, the Bira91XCrocs Classic Unisex Clog is inspired by India's youthful energy and fun-loving spirit in mind. Adding elements of personalisation to the clog design, Jibbitz charms are crafted based upon Bira 91's unique symbols, including its widely recognised monkey mascot, its iconic '91' icon representing India's country code and other Bira91 merch store elements. Each pair of Classic Clog will be pre-fitted with six Jibbitz charms.

Additionally, as part of the launch, Crocs has joined forces with India's top creative minds for an exciting teaser video. Celebrating the free spirit of the creator community, the video features popular musician, MadStarBose, whose multi-genre hip-hop and bass beats form the background score. Adding to the creative canvas is artist Nori Norbhu's lively illustrations. Also tapping into the rhythm is dancer and choreographer Divya Easwaran, who is joined by popular Indian Hip hop dancer Ben's steps. The artists featured were chosen by Crocs for their individual styles and unique contribution to India's cultural and creative scene.

Sumit Dhingra, Vice President and General Manager, Crocs India and SEA talking about the India-exclusive collaboration, said, "At Crocs, every collaboration encourages a spirit of individuality and authenticity. With our second collaboration in India, we wish to contribute to India's creative community with an unique design based upon India's unique and playful personality by working with notable culture creators. The Bira91XCrocs collaboration embodies Bira91's vibrancy and reflects Crocs' commitment to self-expression."

Ankur Jain, Founder, and CEO at Bira 91, said, "We are delighted to announce our collaboration with Crocs, a renowned global brand, that shares our brand ethos of being creative, playful, and colourful. With the limited-edition Bira91XCrocs Classic Unisex Clogs, we aim to combine the best of both worlds, and provide consumers with an experience transcends boundaries. At Bira 91, we envision ourselves as a lifestyle brand and have been building a dynamic portfolio of products at the Bira 91 Merch Store. This partnership with Crocs takes us a step closer towards that goal."

The product can be pre-booked through a raffle on crocs.in and Bira91 merch store starting on June 15. The Bira 91 X Crocs collaboration will be available on the Crocs official web store beginning June 17. The Bira91 X Crocs Classic Unisex Clogs will be available for sale at Rs 5,995 at select Crocs stores, Superkicks.in, www.crocs.com, Bira91 Merch store and vegnonveg.com.