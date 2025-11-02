A quiet inner journey of dance, a way of listening, feeling, and allowing oneself to express

A spellbinding evening of classical artistry unfolded at Triveni Kala Sangam as young Bharatanatyam exponent Anandita Narayanan captivated audiences with her solo recital, Anāvarṇa – Exploring the Layers. Organized by Natya Vriksha, the performance was an evocative exploration of human emotions, nature, and the many intricate layers that shape Bharatanatyam.

Anandita, a disciple of renowned danseuse Guru Geeta Chandran, continues her artistic journey through Anāvarṇa — a production that reflects both personal introspection and creative expression. For her, this recital was “a process of discovery,” a way to understand how Bharatanatyam can transcend movement to reveal the deeper connections between self and universe. “Dance,” she says, “is a quiet journey inward — a way of listening, feeling and unfolding.”

The evening opened with a Sankeerna Gathi Alarippu, choreographed by Guru Geeta Chandran and set to rhythm by Manohar Balachandirane. Traditionally the opening piece in Bharatanatyam, the Alarippu serves as a rhythmic invocation. Anandita’s rendition — simple in structure yet richly imaginative — demonstrated her ability to blend classical rigor with innovation.

Her next piece, the Varnam “Sarojākṣiro” in Raag Kambhoji and Talam Adi, composed by the Thanjavur Quartet, became the emotional centerpiece of the recital. Through expressive abhinaya, Anandita portrayed the naayika’s longing for Lord Shiva, revealing a mastery of both rhythm and storytelling. The transitions between graceful mudras and intricate jati patterns reflected her maturity as a performer and deep understanding of the emotional grammar of Bharatanatyam.

An Alwar Pasuram followed, a soulful interpretation of Vaishnavaite hymns (Pasurams 1018–1021) by Tirumangai Alwar. Set in a Ragamalika, the composition celebrated Lord Vishnu through poetic imagery — from slaying Poothana to lifting Govardhana Giri. Anandita’s restrained expressiveness gave each verse divine resonance, blending devotion with delicate movement.

The recital culminated with a vibrant Tillana in Rageshri, composed by Lalgudi G. Jayaraman. With fluid grace and precision, Anandita brought the stage alive with rhythmic footwork and radiant energy, embodying the joyous spirit of Bharatanatyam’s finale.

After the performance, Anandita reflected on her process: “Every solo recital brings new learnings. While working on Sarojākṣiro, I took time to deeply understand its literature and nuances. It was an enriching experience that reshaped how I approach abhinaya and rhythm.”

Through Anāvarṇa, Anandita Narayanan reaffirmed her place among the promising young voices in Indian classical dance one who bridges discipline and emotion, tradition and self-discovery.