A Spectacular Week-Long Tribute to Music and Artistry

Are you prepared to embark on an immersive musical journey and share the melodies of your heart with the world? It's time to join in the grand celebration of the year at ShareChat's Music Carnival! ShareChat, India's leading multilingual social media platform, is gearing up to deliver an exhilarating musical extravaganza #ShareChatMusicCarnival. During this carnival, users will have the opportunity to relive popular music trends on ShareChat in the top ten languages.

This week-long festivity dedicated to music and creativity is scheduled to kick off from September 8th to September 15th. The Carnival will dive into chart-toppers, iconic albums, and enchanting musical performances across the app's top ten languages, including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. With an astounding array of more than 100 of the year's popular music tags, users are in for an unparalleled celebration of their musical interests. Additionally, users can rekindle their fondness for cherished songs, albums, and musical performances in their chosen languages through captivating chatroom sessions focusing on themes such as '90s tunes and romantic melodies.' Furthermore, users will have the opportunity to delve into a fresh MV (Music Video) category featuring 6-7 templates, empowering them to craft their own music videos and express their passion for music in a creative manner.

Talking about the campaign, Shashank Shekhar, Senior Director, Content Strategy and Operations, ShareChat & Moj said, “Music remains to be a powerful force that connects people across cultures and generations, and with #ShareChatMusicCarnival we want to celebrate music, creativity, and community together on our platform. The campaign is a celebration of the multifaceted nature of music by giving the new generation a glimpse into old classics, by bringing all romantic music lovers together, by giving our community a stage to perform their favorite melodies in their own language on ShareChat chatrooms and much more.”

So, brace yourselves for an exciting musical journey with your favorite tunes, right at your fingertips!