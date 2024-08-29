Aja Ekadashi 2024: Date, Auspicious Alignments and Significance

Date and Timing for Aja Ekadashi 2024

The Aja Ekadashi fast, observed during the Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada, holds deep spiritual significance. This year, it falls on Thursday, August 29. The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 1:19 AM on August 29 and ends at 1:37 AM on August 30, making this an ideal time for devotees to fast and seek blessings.

Three Auspicious Alignments on Aja Ekadashi

This year's Aja Ekadashi is particularly special due to three auspicious alignments:

1. Thursday Fasting: Aja Ekadashi coincides with Thursday, a day traditionally dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. This alignment is believed to enhance the spiritual benefits of the fast.

2. Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga: This powerful yoga begins at 4:39 PM on August 29 and continues until 5:58 AM on August 30. Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga is considered highly favourable for achieving success and fulfillment in various aspects of life.

3. Siddhi Yoga: Another significant yoga, Siddhi Yoga, will be in effect from the morning of Aja Ekadashi until 6:18 PM, further amplifying the positive energies of the day.

Auspicious Times for Worship

For those observing the fast, it is recommended to perform the worship rituals after sunrise on August 29, as Siddhi Yoga will be active. The most auspicious time for worship is between 5:58 AM and 7:34 AM. Other favorable times include:

• Char-Samanya Muhurta: 10:46 AM to 12:22 PM

• Labh-Unnati Muhurta: 12:22 PM to 1:58 PM

• Amrit-Best Muhurta: 1:58 PM to 3:34 PM

The fast will be broken on Friday, August 30, between 7:49 AM and 8:31 AM.

Spiritual Benefits of Observing Aja Ekadashi

Observing the Aja Ekadashi fast is believed to bring numerous spiritual and material benefits:

• Removal of Poverty: The fast is said to eradicate poverty and bring happiness and prosperity into one's home.

• Restoration of Lost Possessions: According to religious beliefs, those who have lost something precious may regain it by observing this fast. The legend of King Harishchandra, who regained his kingdom, wealth, wife, and son after observing the Aja Ekadashi fast, illustrates this belief.

• Protection of Children: Fasting on Aja Ekadashi is also believed to ensure the well-being of one's children, protecting them from harm and misfortune.

• Cleansing of Sins: Devotees who fast and perform the prescribed rituals for worshiping Lord Vishnu are said to have their sins cleansed, paving the way for a heavenly abode after death.