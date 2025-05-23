Alia Bhatt Prepares for Glamorous Cannes 2025 Debut

Alia Bhatt is all set to grace the red carpet at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, marking her much-awaited debut at the prestigious international event. Representing global beauty brand L’Oréal Paris, she will embody this year’s theme: “Lights, Beauty and Action.” Spotted at Mumbai airport last night, Alia looked effortlessly chic in a beige Gucci trench coat layered over a white fitted top and oversized blue jeans. Her airport ensemble was completed with gold hoop earrings, retro black-and-gold sunglasses, and a tote bag, radiating elegance and assertiveness.

Her appearance put to rest all rumors suggesting she might skip the event due to the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions. Clearly focused and enthusiastic, Alia took to Instagram to share moments from her travel. One story featured her travel suitcase, which included the bestselling book Atomic Habits and a L’Oréal Paris makeup pouch stamped with the brand’s empowering tagline, “I’m worth it.” In another update, she shared a snapshot of her black coffee beside the L’Oréal Paris Plump Ambition Gloss in her go-to shade, 601 Worth It.

Reflecting on her debut, Alia expressed her excitement, calling it an “iconic celebration of cinema and self-expression,” and said she felt honored to represent L’Oréal Paris. With this appearance, she joins the ranks of other Indian celebrities who have dazzled at Cannes over the years, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Nitanshi Goel, and Urvashi Rautela. As the world watches, all eyes are now on Alia Bhatt and her upcoming red carpet moments at Cannes 2025.