Amazon Run For Change flagged off by Milind Soman

Amazon successfully concluded its Run for Change in association with Give India, country’s largest online donation platform. Organized in partnership with Run India Run, the 5km run was flagged off by Indian model and fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman. More than 3000 Amazonians and their family members participated in the run to extend their support for education and a greener planet.

In their mission to give back to society and create a brighter future, the Run for Change was organised as part of Amazon’s Global Month of Volunteering. In a bid to provide access to quality education, for every 2.5 km covered, Amazon will donate a school kit to a government school student The multinational will also plant one tree for every 1 km clocked. In addition, the contribution from the registration fees will be tripled by Amazon, and donations will be made to Give India for a charitable cause.

Amazon’s Global Month of Volunteering, starting from 1 September 2023 until 30 September 2023, is an initiative for Amazonians to engage in volunteering activities across the globe supporting various causes and nonprofits. This global effort was launched for the first time in 2022 with employees participating in over 50 countries and volunteering their time and skills. The initiative is not limited to a single type of volunteering activity but encourages employees to contribute in ways that align with their interests and skills, fostering a sense of social responsibility and community engagement.

Anita Kumar, Head – Amazon in the Community (India and APAC), stated, “GMV is an initiative that has brought us closer to our communities and inspired us give back to the planet and the communities, while building a volunteering culture within the company. During this month, Amazonians are encouraged to participate in volunteering activities that they are passionate about, providing them with actionable pathways to deliver purpose. Volunteers are also provided with opportunities through the year, many of which require longer term commitment. The Amazon Run for Change, is a collective effort, and we are grateful to Milind Soman to lead this for us from the front.”

Flagging the initiative, Milind Soman said, “I’m honoured to be flagging off this run today. To be able to volunteer while doing something I am passionate about always fills me with a sense of purpose and pride. My heart is full of joy as I see people coming out in thousands to run for a cause. The power of community never ceases to amaze me.”