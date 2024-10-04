Anita Dongre Unveils a Special Barbie Doll in Midnight Bloom Lehenga for Diwali

In a global collaboration, Barbie has teamed up with renowned Indian designer Anita Dongre to launch the first-ever Barbie Signature Diwali Doll. This partnership celebrates Diwali, one of India’s most important festivals, by blending traditional Indian fashion with Barbie’s worldwide appeal. The initiative seeks to inspire kids globally by representing diverse cultures through Barbie’s storytelling.

Barbie Diwali Doll Shines in Moonlight Bloom Lehenga









To mark the Festival of Lights, the Barbie Diwali Doll is dressed in a stunning Moonlight Bloom lehenga, designed exclusively by Anita Dongre. The outfit includes a choli top, a floral Koti vest, and a lehenga skirt adorned with intricate floral motifs such as dahlias, jasmine, and Indian lotus—symbols of resilience and beauty. Completing the look, the doll is accessorized with a traditional bindi, golden bangles, and earrings, all designed to shine brightly, reflecting the joy and elegance of Diwali.



Celebrating Indian Artistry and Craftsmanship

This special Diwali doll highlights the rich craftsmanship of Indian fashion and celebrates Diwali through its detailed design. The collaboration between Barbie and Anita Dongre aims to bring Indian culture to a global audience, showcasing the artistry that makes the festival so unique.

Mattel India's Perspective on the Collaboration







Lalit Agarwal, Country Manager of Mattel India, expressed pride in this collaboration, stating, "Barbie is committed to reflecting the stories that young girls encounter in the world, and this partnership with Anita Dongre allows us to continue that mission. We are excited to highlight India’s vibrant cultural heritage on a global stage through the Barbie Diwali doll, promoting diversity and inclusivity."



Anita Dongre on the Collaboration





Anita Dongre shared her enthusiasm for the project, stating, “Diwali is a time for celebration, and through this collaboration, Barbie and I hope to honor the beauty of Indian fashion and culture. My brand has always focused on empowering women through fashion, and partnering with Barbie—a global icon of women empowerment—aligns perfectly with our shared values.”



This Barbie Diwali doll encapsulates the spirit of the festival, reflecting the beauty of Indian tradition while celebrating diversity in fashion and culture.