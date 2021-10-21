Braeburn, Discovery, Red Jonagold, Pink Lady, and a million other varieties with a million different evocative names, and each one more delicious than the last!



Every year the exquisite orchards spill forth a cavalcade of crimson, gold, and green, and it's not just the leaves of Autumn. On the heels of this rolling bounty comes the rich smell of apple pies, spicy ciders (both alcoholic and not), and all the tastes and smells of this seasonal treat.

This is the time to celebrate everything that has to do with Apple Day!

Each year, people in various parts of the world gather for a celebration of the most delicious harvest of the year and come together to share the joy and fun of apples. Events range in size from minor to full-blown fairs in villages all over the country, where enthusiasts come together to share recipes for juice and cider, advice on how to properly grow their apples, and information on all the apple varieties available.

First made an official event in 1990 in Covent Garden, the events for Apple Day have been celebrated every year since, and it has grown from a local event to one celebrated all over in different parts of the globe. It has grown from a simple celebration of the apple to a recognition of cultural and genetic diversity in food that should not be allowed to pass from the world.

Apples can be eaten and enjoyed not only on Apple Day but every day. After all, as the old saying goes: "an apple a day keeps the doctor away".